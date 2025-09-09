Will talk to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis on Tummidihatti: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said he plans to soon meet his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the construction of a barrage at Tummidihatti under the revived Pranahita-Chevella project.
Revanth confirmed that Telangana had sought approval for a barrage height of 152 metres, while Maharashtra had agreed to 148 metres. “Through a via media, we want to construct the project at 149–150 metres. This will provide irrigation for 1.5–2 lakh acres in Adilabad,” the chief minister said. Water for Chevella, Vikarabad, Parigi, Tandur and Kodangal areas would be supplied from Mallannasagar, he added.
The chief minister also announced that the Telangana Rising – Vision 2047 Document would be launched on December 9, 2025, dedicated to the people of the state.
Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the 20 tmcft Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme (GDWSP) Phase-II and III, and the filling of Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs, Revanth said the Rs 7,360 crore project was a “major milestone” in securing Hyderabad’s drinking water needs and rejuvenating the Musi river.
“This project will be completed no matter who comes in the way. We are cleaning the Musi for the fluoride-hit Nalgonda district,” he said, stressing that the scheme would address Hyderabad’s drinking water problem and also tackle the fluoride issue in Nalgonda.
“I had assured the people that the toxic, polluted Musi will be cleansed. Today, with Godavari waters, we are taking the first major step towards rejuvenation,” he added.
Revanth accused the BRS of neglecting Rangareddy district and questioned why it had not acted to clean the Musi. He criticised the BRS regime for scrapping the Pranahita-Chevella project, saying that farmers in Chevella, Tandur and Parigi were deprived of irrigation “because of political greed.”
Revanth also criticised the BRS for its “symbolic gestures”, stating: “Merely sprinkling Godavari waters on their heads doesn’t absolve anyone of their failures.”
‘If Ganga can be revived, why not Musi?’
The chief minister highlighted that successive Congress governments had consistently worked to meet Hyderabad’s water needs. “In 1965, water was brought from the Manjira river. In 2002, Krishna waters were brought in three phases under KDWSP. Congress also initiated bringing Godavari waters by completing GDWSP Phase-I,” he said.
He noted that only after Congress returned to power were steps taken to implement Phase-II and III of the Godavari scheme. Of the additional 20 tmcft to be drawn from Mallannasagar, 17.5 tmcft would go to Hyderabad’s drinking water needs and 2.5 tmcft to Osmansagar and Himayathsagar, along with the filling of seven en route water bodies.
Comparing the initiative with projects elsewhere, Revanth asked: “If the Ganga, Yamuna and Sabarmati rivers can be rejuvenated, why not the Musi? Why didn’t the previous government act for 10 years?”
He also faulted the Union government for not allocating funds for Musi rejuvenation. “If funds can be provided for Ganga, Yamuna and Sabarmati, why not for the Musi?” Revanth asked.
“This is Indiramma Rajyam, a people’s government. Justice will be ensured for the poor. No conspiracies can derail our commitment. Let us all unite for Hyderabad’s growth and Telangana’s future,” the chief minister stated.