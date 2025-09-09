Will talk to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis on Tummidihatti: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said he plans to soon meet his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the construction of a barrage at Tummidihatti under the revived Pranahita-Chevella project.

Revanth confirmed that Telangana had sought approval for a barrage height of 152 metres, while Maharashtra had agreed to 148 metres. “Through a via media, we want to construct the project at 149–150 metres. This will provide irrigation for 1.5–2 lakh acres in Adilabad,” the chief minister said. Water for Chevella, Vikarabad, Parigi, Tandur and Kodangal areas would be supplied from Mallannasagar, he added.

The chief minister also announced that the Telangana Rising – Vision 2047 Document would be launched on December 9, 2025, dedicated to the people of the state.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the 20 tmcft Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme (GDWSP) Phase-II and III, and the filling of Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs, Revanth said the Rs 7,360 crore project was a “major milestone” in securing Hyderabad’s drinking water needs and rejuvenating the Musi river.

“This project will be completed no matter who comes in the way. We are cleaning the Musi for the fluoride-hit Nalgonda district,” he said, stressing that the scheme would address Hyderabad’s drinking water problem and also tackle the fluoride issue in Nalgonda.

“I had assured the people that the toxic, polluted Musi will be cleansed. Today, with Godavari waters, we are taking the first major step towards rejuvenation,” he added.