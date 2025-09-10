ACB seeks Governor nod to file charge sheet against KTR

HYDERABAD: After nine months of investigation into the Formula E race case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday submitted a request, along with a brief report, to the government, seeking permission from the Governor and the Vigilance Commission to file a charge sheet in court.

The move was in accordance with procedure since the accused include BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao and senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar.

The ACB had obtained the Governor’s approval before starting its inquiry. Now, if both the Governor and Vigilance Commission grant clearance, a charge sheet will be filed in the court.

Sources said the ACB found crucial evidence linking the BRS to about Rs 40 crore in electoral bonds received from Formula E sponsors. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had transferred Rs 45 crore, including Rs 10 crore as conversion fee, to the sponsors for the event.

Investigators suspect quid pro quo

Investigators suspect the bonds were given as quid pro quo. They point to Rama Rao favouring Formula E sponsors without Cabinet approval and transferring foreign exchange without Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clearance.