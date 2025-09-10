GHMC notice to Allu Aravind for unauthorised floor at J-Hills complex

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a show cause notice to film producer Allu Aravind (Geetha Arts Digital) for allegedly constructing an unauthorised additional floor at his commercial complex, Allu Business Park, located on Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills.

According to the GHMC, during a routine inspection on August 21, 2025, town planning officials discovered an unauthorised floor constructed above the permitted structure. The original building approval was for two cellars, a ground floor, and four upper floors (G+4). However, an extra floor was found to have been added recently without prior approval from the GHMC’s town planning wing.

The notice, issued under the GHMC Act, 1955 and Section 10 of the TS-bPASS Act, 2020, directs the owner to provide a written explanation within 15 days of receiving the notice, detailing why the unauthorised construction should not be demolished.