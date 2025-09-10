GHMC notice to Allu Aravind for unauthorised floor at J-Hills complex

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a show cause notice to film producer Allu Aravind (Geetha Arts Digital) for allegedly constructing an unauthorised additional floor at his commercial complex, Allu Business Park, located on Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills.
According to the GHMC, during a routine inspection on August 21, 2025, town planning officials discovered an unauthorised floor constructed above the permitted structure. The original building approval was for two cellars, a ground floor, and four upper floors (G+4). However, an extra floor was found to have been added recently without prior approval from the GHMC’s town planning wing.
The notice, issued under the GHMC Act, 1955 and Section 10 of the TS-bPASS Act, 2020, directs the owner to provide a written explanation within 15 days of receiving the notice, detailing why the unauthorised construction should not be demolished.
The GHMC has also ordered the immediate halt of construction and has summoned the owner to appear before the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Jubilee Hills Circle on September 3, 2025. Both oral and written submissions, along with supporting documentation, are to be presented.
Failure to respond or appear will be interpreted as a lack of defence, and the GHMC has warned that further action will be taken in accordance with the law.
Allu Business Park, a commercial venture by Allu Aravind, began construction in November 2023. Built on a 1,220 square-yard plot, the complex houses the offices of Geetha Arts, Allu Arts, and other affiliated enterprises.