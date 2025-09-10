IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Mahabubabad districts.
According to IMD officials, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Strong surface winds are also expected to prevail in other parts of the state.
Neradigonda in Adilabad recorded the highest rainfall at 88.7 mm, while the state average stood at 3 mm against a normal of 3.3 mm. Hyderabad, however, remained dry, with no rainfall recorded within GHMC limits. The city’s average stood at 0.0 mm against a normal of 5.3 mm, with the highest temperature of 36°C reported at Champapet (Rangareddy).
From June 1 to September 9, Telangana received 768.8 mm of rainfall against a normal of 629.7 mm, marking a deviation of 22%. GHMC areas too recorded a surplus, with 631.3 mm of rainfall.
Despite this overall surplus, seven districts remain rain-deficient: Nirmal (-28%), Nalgonda (-19%), Peddapalli (-17%), Jayashankar Bhupalpally (-6%), Medchal-Malkajgiri (-4%), Jangaon (-1%), and Mancherial (-1%).
Heavy rains cut off transport in Adilabad; LMD gates opened in K’nagar
Adilabad/ Karimnagar: Heavy rains lashed Adilabad district on Monday night, bringing huge inflows into the Sathnala and Mathadivagu projects and causing river water to overflow low-level bridges, cutting off transportation to a few villages.
The bridge which connects Adilabad to Chandrapur in Maharashtra had to be closed for several hours. Two lorries attempting to cross were caught in the sudden gush, but the drivers managed to steer safely to the other side before officials suspended traffic for safety. Meanwhile, in Karimnagar, with the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) nearing full capacity, irrigation authorities on Tuesday opened two floodgates to release water downstream.