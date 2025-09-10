IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Mahabubabad districts.

According to IMD officials, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Strong surface winds are also expected to prevail in other parts of the state.

Neradigonda in Adilabad recorded the highest rainfall at 88.7 mm, while the state average stood at 3 mm against a normal of 3.3 mm. Hyderabad, however, remained dry, with no rainfall recorded within GHMC limits. The city’s average stood at 0.0 mm against a normal of 5.3 mm, with the highest temperature of 36°C reported at Champapet (Rangareddy).