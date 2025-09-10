Malkajgiri to get back express train halts from September 10

HYDERABAD: Responding to persistent demands from commuters, the Railway Board has approved the restoration of stoppages for eight express trains at Malkajgiri Railway Station, an Adarsh station under development at a cost of Rs 28 crore, effective September 10.

Including Malkajgiri, the Railway Board has restored 137 stoppages in total. The halts, which were discontinued during the Covid-19 period, are expected to benefit daily travellers from Bolarum, Medchal and Malkajgiri.

The decision came after the Suburban Train and Bus Travellers Association raised the issue during the 76th Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting on September 3. Considering the association’s appeal, the Railway Board agreed to reinstate halts for the eight express services.

Meanwhile, the Secunderabad division of SCR on Monday held a meeting with Passenger Associations to discuss crowd management during the upcoming festival season. Officials explained the station development works at Platform 10 of Secunderabad Station on the Boiguda side, where passenger amenities are nearing completion.