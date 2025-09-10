New textile policy soon, says Sridhar; woos Tiruppur units to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Revealing the state government’s plan to soon roll out a new textile policy, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday invited apparel industry leaders from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu to establish garment units in Telangana.

He assured them that world-class infrastructure is already in place across Telangana’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities, making them ideal destinations for apparel and textile industries.

During his visit to Coimbatore and Tiruppur, Sridhar Babu interacted with industrialists and exporters.

He noted that Tiruppur has grown into a global leader in apparel manufacturing and praised it as the “Knitwear Capital of India,” which, with nearly 10,000 garment units, provides employment to lakhs of people. The minister highlighted that around 90% of India’s cotton-based exports — casual wear, sportswear, socks, and caps — are produced in Tiruppur. He also recalled that the city has been exporting garments of international standards since the 1990s.

Emphasising Telangana’s strengths, he explained that it has abundant long-staple cotton, a crucial raw material for high-quality ready-made garments.

Round-table conference

He invited Tiruppur industry leaders to participate in a forthcoming round-table conference, to be chaired by Telangana’s Agriculture & Textiles Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao. “After consultations with all stakeholders, we will finalise Telangana’s new textiles policy,” he said.