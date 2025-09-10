New textile policy soon, says Sridhar; woos Tiruppur units to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Revealing the state government’s plan to soon roll out a new textile policy, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday invited apparel industry leaders from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu to establish garment units in Telangana.
He assured them that world-class infrastructure is already in place across Telangana’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities, making them ideal destinations for apparel and textile industries.
During his visit to Coimbatore and Tiruppur, Sridhar Babu interacted with industrialists and exporters.
He noted that Tiruppur has grown into a global leader in apparel manufacturing and praised it as the “Knitwear Capital of India,” which, with nearly 10,000 garment units, provides employment to lakhs of people. The minister highlighted that around 90% of India’s cotton-based exports — casual wear, sportswear, socks, and caps — are produced in Tiruppur. He also recalled that the city has been exporting garments of international standards since the 1990s.
Emphasising Telangana’s strengths, he explained that it has abundant long-staple cotton, a crucial raw material for high-quality ready-made garments.
Round-table conference
He invited Tiruppur industry leaders to participate in a forthcoming round-table conference, to be chaired by Telangana’s Agriculture & Textiles Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao. “After consultations with all stakeholders, we will finalise Telangana’s new textiles policy,” he said.
Sridhar Babu also pointed out that US-imposed 50% tariffs have disrupted exports, making this a critical time for the apparel sector to explore new strategies and opportunities.
As part of his visit, the minister also met Hero Fashion Group (Ramraj Cottons) chairman KR Nagarajan and MD Sundaramurthy, urging them to explore investments in Telangana. He also met South India Mills Association (SIMA) Secretary General K Selvaraj, along with several members, and highlighted Telangana’s industry-friendly policies and ease of doing business.
The minister also held discussions with Tiruppur Exporters’ Association honorary chairman A Shaktivel, president KM Subramanian, executive members Thirukumar and Kumar Doraiswami, SIMA’s K Selvaraj, Chandhra Group’s Gopi Kumar and Indian Texpreneurs Federation (Coimbatore) representative M Prabhudamodaran. The Minister assured them that the Telangana government would provide all necessary facilities to investors.
Sridhar Babu also visited the Netaji Apparel Park in Tiruppur and interacted with industry representatives. He was accompanied by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) MD K Shashanka.