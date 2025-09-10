SLBC to be completed by December ’27: Telangana minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday announced that the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project is expected to be completed by December 2027, which will provide irrigation to four lakh acres and drinking water to locals.

He added that once the high-level and low-level canal works are also completed along with the SLBC, the government will save Rs 1.02 crore in power costs currently used for lifting water from the low-level canal.

During a review meeting on pending irrigation projects in the Nalgonda and Bhongir Lok Sabha segments, Uttam Kumar Reddy said a helicopter survey would be conducted to expedite progress on the SLBC works.

The meeting was attended by representatives from both Lok Sabha segments, including Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and several MLAs.

The minister stated that a fresh report prepared by engineers on the SLBC would be submitted to the State Cabinet scheduled for September 15. Upon Cabinet approval, SLBC works will resume.

Regarding the Dindi project, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that its completion would bring irrigation facilities to around 3.61 lakh acres.