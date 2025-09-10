SLBC to be completed by December ’27: Telangana minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday announced that the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project is expected to be completed by December 2027, which will provide irrigation to four lakh acres and drinking water to locals.
He added that once the high-level and low-level canal works are also completed along with the SLBC, the government will save Rs 1.02 crore in power costs currently used for lifting water from the low-level canal.
During a review meeting on pending irrigation projects in the Nalgonda and Bhongir Lok Sabha segments, Uttam Kumar Reddy said a helicopter survey would be conducted to expedite progress on the SLBC works.
The meeting was attended by representatives from both Lok Sabha segments, including Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and several MLAs.
The minister stated that a fresh report prepared by engineers on the SLBC would be submitted to the State Cabinet scheduled for September 15. Upon Cabinet approval, SLBC works will resume.
Regarding the Dindi project, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that its completion would bring irrigation facilities to around 3.61 lakh acres.
He further elaborated that the works from Edula to Dundubhi, part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, have been divided into five packages. The minister directed officials to prioritise construction of the Chintapally reservoir, which has been stalled due to pending forest clearances.
The minister recalled that the government had granted permission for 11 lift irrigation schemes in the combined Nalgonda district. Once completed, these schemes will stabilise irrigation for 15,000 acres of existing ayacut and provide water to an additional 14,506 acres of new ayacut.
Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Udayasamudram project is 70% complete, with canal works for the Brahamanavellam project underway.
He also assured the completion of the Pillaipalli, Dharmareddipalli, and Bunadi canals. The Basvapur reservoir, which is 93% complete, is expected to soon irrigate 23,000 acres. Additionally, works on Turakapalli and other link canals associated with the Gandhamalla reservoir are progressing steadily.