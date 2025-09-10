Telangana HC scraps Group-1 results, orders re-evaluation

HYDERABAD: In a major blow to the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), the high court on Tuesday cancelled the final marks list released on March 10 and the General Ranking List issued on March 30.

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao directed the Commission to manually re-evaluate the answer scripts of the candidates using the moderation method laid down in the Sanjay Singh vs State of UP Public Service Commission case and declare revised results within eight weeks.

The court warned that if the TGPSC fails to comply, it would have no choice but to cancel the entire examination and order a re-test. The entire exercise must be completed within eight months, the judge added.

With this ruling, the high court disposed of all 12 petitions filed over alleged irregularities in the exam process. During the hearings, senior advocates G Vidya Sagar, KS Murthy and B Rachna, representing the petitioners, argued that the TGPSC had conducted the competitive exam in a ‘haphazard and unfair manner’.

They said the Commission, despite being a constitutional body, failed to notify key procedures like multiple rounds of evaluation, moderation, and re-evaluation, which should have been made public through a gazette notification.