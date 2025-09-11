32-year-old doctor duped of 15 tolas gold, Rs 25 lakh cash on pretext of marriage

HYDERABAD: A female doctor was duped of Rs 25 lakh in cash and 15 tolas of gold on the pretext of marriage.

According to police, the victim, an MBBS graduate who runs her own clinic in Alwal, met the accused Subrahmanyam (32) of Ameenpur in Sangareddy district, through a dating app last year and later decided to get married.

Claiming that his family was facing severe financial problems, Subrahmanyam persuaded the doctor to help him. Believing him, she gave him about Rs 25 lakh in instalments and gold ornaments weighing 15 tolas.

However, when the victim recently brought up marriage, Subrahmanyam not only refused but also threatened to release their intimate photographs on social media. He later switched off his phone and absconded.

Realising she had been duped, the victim lodged a complaint with Alwal police on Tuesday night. A case has been registered.