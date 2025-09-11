BJP MP Eatala urges banks to support small traders, new entrepreneurs

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Wednesday urged all banks to generously sanction loans to the poor and new entrepreneurs.

Asking the banks to not put common people to any kind of inconvenience during the loan sanctioning process, he opined that providing more loans for education, agriculture, artisans, small traders, and women would increase employment and livelihood opportunities, thereby enabling the country to achieve self-reliance across all sectors.

Rajender, along with BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu, inaugurated the office of Credinova Fintech, established by young entrepreneurs Pittala Kiran and Bomma Sharath Goud in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, Rajender said that due to the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, banking services have expanded widely, reaching even the common people in rural areas.

He explained that the Union government is encouraging banks to provide loans to artisans, self-employed individuals, and small traders.