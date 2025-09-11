BRS promoted 'beer and biryani culture': Transport Minister Ponnam

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BRS, accusing it of promoting “beer and biryani culture” during elections and bypolls.

In a statement, the minister alleged that the BRS distributed crores of rupees and liquor in the Huzurabad, Dubbaka, and Munugode bypolls.

He further charged BRS working president KT Rama Rao with demolishing the residence of Chinna Srisailam Yadav in Jubilee Hills constituency and questioning his moral right to now speak against demolitions. “How can KTR, who himself oversaw the demolition of Chinna Srisailam Yadav’s house in the same constituency, now raise concerns? You ruled for 10 years. Did you build even a single house in this constituency?” he asked.

Ponnam argued that a BRS win in Jubilee Hills would not benefit the people. “Even if BRS wins, the government will not change. But if the people bless Congress, development will take place with festive vigour,” he said. He added that while KTR visits the constituency only during elections, Congress leadership remains accessible year-round.

Taking a swipe at KTR, the minister said: “One who cannot do justice to his own sister cannot do anything for Jubilee Hills. If you really cared for Gopinath, why didn’t you give him a ministerial post?”