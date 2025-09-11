Congress conspiring to use ‘extortion’ money to win bypoll, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Congress was intimidating people by threatening to stop welfare schemes if they do not vote for it in the upcoming elections.

He also alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was conspiring to win the Jubilee Hills byelection by distributing loads of black money extorted from builders in the name of HYDRAA action.

Addressing the party workers from the Rahmath Nagar division in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao said people were disillusioned with the Congress as it failed to fulfil the assurances it made to the people of Telangana.

“In the last 22 months, Revanth Reddy had not done a single good deed for the people. He is now resorting to shortcuts to somehow secure victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll,” he added.

Alleging that Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has demolished the properties of the poor, Rama Rao asked whether the agency would dare to demolish the illegal house built by Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupati Reddy in Durgam Cheruvu.

The BRS leader appealed to the Jubilee Hills people to vote for the “car” symbol and teach a fitting lesson to Revanth Reddy and Congress.