Congress conspiring to use ‘extortion’ money to win bypoll, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Congress was intimidating people by threatening to stop welfare schemes if they do not vote for it in the upcoming elections.
He also alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was conspiring to win the Jubilee Hills byelection by distributing loads of black money extorted from builders in the name of HYDRAA action.
Addressing the party workers from the Rahmath Nagar division in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao said people were disillusioned with the Congress as it failed to fulfil the assurances it made to the people of Telangana.
“In the last 22 months, Revanth Reddy had not done a single good deed for the people. He is now resorting to shortcuts to somehow secure victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll,” he added.
Alleging that Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has demolished the properties of the poor, Rama Rao asked whether the agency would dare to demolish the illegal house built by Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupati Reddy in Durgam Cheruvu.
The BRS leader appealed to the Jubilee Hills people to vote for the “car” symbol and teach a fitting lesson to Revanth Reddy and Congress.
Appeal to minorities
Rama Rao urged the minorities to realise the fact that Revanth Reddy was acting like a BJP chief minister, treating Modi as his elder brother and working under his guidance.
“It is ironic that while Rahul Gandhi strongly opposes BJP, Modi and central agencies like CBI, Revanth is acting in complete contradiction to Congress ideology,” he said and added that supporting Revanth-led Congress is like voting for Modi and BJP.
He also alleged that Revanth Reddy failed to enhance pensions, neglected Rythu Bandhu payments and has not provided Rs 2,500 monthly aid to girls as promised in the Congress poll manifesto.
The BRS leader, meanwhile, urged the Jubilee Hills voters to support the family of Maganti Gopinath, whose demise necessitated the bypoll. “Gopinath’s sudden death was unexpected. You all stand by Gopinath’s family.”