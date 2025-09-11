Health department extends organ transplantation services to MGM, RIMS

HYDERABAD: The Health department has extended organ transplantation services to MGM Hospital in Warangal and the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, in addition to the existing facilities at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Gandhi Hospital, and Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

The decision was announced by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha during a review meeting on Jeevandan on Wednesday. He directed officials to prepare proposals for setting up organ retrieval centres in all erstwhile district headquarters.

The minister said dedicated senior medical teams — one for each organ — would be constituted under the supervision of the health secretary to strengthen organ transplantation services in government hospitals. He also instructed that provisions relating to organ swapping under the THOTA Act be operationalised.

Emphasising the need to recognise donor families, Rajanarasimha asked officials to draft proposals for providing financial assistance towards funeral expenses of organ donors and extending other necessary support to their families.