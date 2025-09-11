Justice League | Preparing list of prohibited lands, chief secretary informs Telangana HC

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday recorded an affidavit filed by the state chief secretary informing the court that the state government is in the process of preparing a consolidated list of prohibited lands under Section 22-A of the Stamps and Registration Act. The list will include not only government lands but also properties belonging to the Endowments department and the Waqf Board, which have been declared as non-registrable across the state.

The affidavit was submitted to Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, before whom the chief secretary had been directed to file an action-taken report. On September 3, the court had pulled up the top official for failing to comply with earlier orders. According to the affidavit, a committee has been constituted to look into grievances raised by individuals affected by the notifications issued under Section 22-A(1)(e). The panel has been empowered to examine records and issue reasoned decisions on confirming, deleting, or modifying entries in the prohibited list.

It was further submitted that all district authorities have been instructed to update details of prohibited properties under various clauses of Section 22-A and forward them to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, who is coordinating the exercise with District Collectors, the Endowments department, and the Waqf Board. The revised lists, once finalised, will be circulated to all registering authorities in the state. At the earlier hearing, Justice Anil Kumar had warned the chief secretary of personal appearance if the affidavit was not filed.