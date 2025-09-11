Justice League | Preparing list of prohibited lands, chief secretary informs Telangana HC

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday recorded an affidavit filed by the state chief secretary informing the court that the state government is in the process of preparing a consolidated list of prohibited lands under Section 22-A of the Stamps and Registration Act. The list will include not only government lands but also properties belonging to the Endowments department and the Waqf Board, which have been declared as non-registrable across the state.
The affidavit was submitted to Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, before whom the chief secretary had been directed to file an action-taken report. On September 3, the court had pulled up the top official for failing to comply with earlier orders. According to the affidavit, a committee has been constituted to look into grievances raised by individuals affected by the notifications issued under Section 22-A(1)(e). The panel has been empowered to examine records and issue reasoned decisions on confirming, deleting, or modifying entries in the prohibited list.
It was further submitted that all district authorities have been instructed to update details of prohibited properties under various clauses of Section 22-A and forward them to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, who is coordinating the exercise with District Collectors, the Endowments department, and the Waqf Board. The revised lists, once finalised, will be circulated to all registering authorities in the state. At the earlier hearing, Justice Anil Kumar had warned the chief secretary of personal appearance if the affidavit was not filed.
National Lok Adalat to be held across Telangana on Sept 13
The Telangana State Legal Services Authority on Wednesday announced that the National Lok Adalat will be conducted across the state on September 13, 2025, for the settlement of civil and compoundable criminal cases.
The Lok Adalat, being organised under the guidance of the chief justice and patron-in-chief of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority and its executive chairman, will be held at all levels, from the Telangana High Court to taluk courts. Both pending cases and pre-litigation disputes can be taken up for settlement.
A press note issued by Ch Panchakshari, member secretary, informed that the Lok Adalat services will be provided free of cost. Further, any court fee paid in pending cases will be refunded, and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat. The public has been urged to make use of the opportunity to resolve their disputes amicably in physical or virtual mode.
Those interested may approach the chairman/secretary of the District Legal Services Authority at the district court complex, or the nearest Mandal Legal Services committee/court to register their cases for the upcoming National Lok Adalat.
SBI theft probe: Gold loan firms told to cooperate
Justice N V Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday disposed of two writ petitions filed by Muthoot Fincorp Limited and Manappuram Finance Limited, directing the companies to cooperate with the police in connection with the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore fraud at the SBI Chennur branch, Mancherial district.
Over Rs 12 crore worth of gold ornaments pledged by customers were found missing from the bank, prompting police probe against employees. The court made it clear that while the investigation proceeds, the branches of both finance companies may continue their regular operations, provided they do not cause inconvenience to the probe.
Muthoot Fincorp had approached the court questioning the notices issued by the assistant commissioner of police, Jaipur under Section 94 of BNSS, 2023, seeking details of loans availed by certain individuals and demanding pledged gold ornaments. The company alleged that police officials had threatened employees and interfered with its day-to-day business without following due procedure.