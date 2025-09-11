Lightning strikes claim six lives across Telangana; Hyderabad gets short but intense spells of rain

NIRMAL/GADWAL/HYDERABAD: Six farmers and agricultural workers died after being struck by lightning in two separate incidents on Wednesday.
Three people were killed in an agricultural field in Bhomenainglapur village, Nirmal district. As heavy rain began in the evening, O Elliah (30), his wife Laxmi (26), and agricultural worker B Venkati (50) left the field to take shelter under a bamboo platform. Lightning struck, killing them instantly.
Two women and a man died, and two others were critically injured in Bhunpur village, Jogulamba Gadwal district, when lightning struck them while they were working in a cotton field. The deceased were identified as Soubhagya (40), Parvathi (22), and Sarvesh (20). The two injured individuals were immediately taken to Gadwal district hospital.
Rain in Hyderabad
After a week-long break in the monsoon and soaring temperatures, Hyderabad witnessed short but intense spells of rain on Wednesday. Ibrahimpatnam recorded the highest rainfall at 8.4 cm, followed by Balapur with 6.83 cm, bringing much-needed relief to residents.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Suryapet, and Mahbubabad districts.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are also likely at isolated places across all districts of Telangana.
Weather experts said this year’s monsoon has been inconsistent, with August witnessing below-average rainfall in several districts, while September is expected to bring high-intensity showers.
According to IMD data, the state has received 771.2 mm of cumulative rainfall from June 1 to September 10, against the normal 634.6 mm, a deviation of 22 per cent. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region also recorded 631.4 mm of rainfall during the same period, compared to the normal 516.1 mm, showing a similar 22 per cent surplus.
Rain leaves Warangal roads in tatters
WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA: Recent heavy downpours have caused severe damage to several roads within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, leaving commuters to travel through pothole-ridden stretches.
Despite Warangal being the second-largest city in Telangana and part of major development initiatives such as the Smart City Mission and Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) have failed to address the poor condition of the roads.
Several stretches were badly affected such as Kasibugga–Enumamula market, Kazipet flyover, Pothana Nagar road, Hunter Road junction, and Padmakshi Gutta–Shyampet road. The traffic police have attempted temporary repairs by filling potholes with ready-mix concrete.
K Suresh Kumar of Pothana Nagar appealed to Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, saying that the road has become a “death trap” and that repeated representations to GWMC for new road construction have gone unanswered. When TNIE contacted GWMC Commissioner Chahat Bajpai, she was unavailable for comment.