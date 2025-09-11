Lightning strikes claim six lives across Telangana; Hyderabad gets short but intense spells of rain

NIRMAL/GADWAL/HYDERABAD: Six farmers and agricultural workers died after being struck by lightning in two separate incidents on Wednesday.

Three people were killed in an agricultural field in Bhomenainglapur village, Nirmal district. As heavy rain began in the evening, O Elliah (30), his wife Laxmi (26), and agricultural worker B Venkati (50) left the field to take shelter under a bamboo platform. Lightning struck, killing them instantly.

Two women and a man died, and two others were critically injured in Bhunpur village, Jogulamba Gadwal district, when lightning struck them while they were working in a cotton field. The deceased were identified as Soubhagya (40), Parvathi (22), and Sarvesh (20). The two injured individuals were immediately taken to Gadwal district hospital.