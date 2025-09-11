Mumbai Police nabs Navy Agniveer, sibling from Telangana in rifle theft case

ADILABAD: The Mumbai Police Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Tuesday night, arrested a Navy Agniveer and his brother in connection with the theft of an INSAS rifle in Penchikalpet mandal, Komaram Bheem of Asifabad district.

Police said the prime accused Dubbala Rakesh (22), a native of Elakapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal, joined the Navy as an Agniveer (seaman) in 2023. He called his brother, Umesh (25), to Mumbai on September 4.

The duo allegedly conspired to steal a weapon. On September 6, dressed in naval uniform, Rakesh approached a junior sailor on sentry duty in Navy Nagar, South Mumbai, and pretended to relieve him. The unsuspecting sailor handed over his INSAS rifle and two magazines with 20 live rounds each.

Accused gave conflicting statements during preliminary probe: Cop

Rakesh placed the weapon and magazines in a bag and threw it over a wall, where Umesh was waiting. Both fled the spot and boarded a train from Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station to Telangana. The brothers returned to their hometown, Elakapalli.

CCTV footage at multiple locations helped trace them. In a joint operation with local police, Mumbai CIU arrested Rakesh and Umesh, and shifted them to Mumbai. They were produced in court and will be taken into police custody for further investigation.