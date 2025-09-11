Mumbai Police nabs Navy Agniveer, sibling from Telangana in rifle theft case

ADILABAD: The Mumbai Police Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Tuesday night, arrested a Navy Agniveer and his brother in connection with the theft of an INSAS rifle in Penchikalpet mandal, Komaram Bheem of Asifabad district.
Police said the prime accused Dubbala Rakesh (22), a native of Elakapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal, joined the Navy as an Agniveer (seaman) in 2023. He called his brother, Umesh (25), to Mumbai on September 4.
The duo allegedly conspired to steal a weapon. On September 6, dressed in naval uniform, Rakesh approached a junior sailor on sentry duty in Navy Nagar, South Mumbai, and pretended to relieve him. The unsuspecting sailor handed over his INSAS rifle and two magazines with 20 live rounds each.
Accused gave conflicting statements during preliminary probe: Cop
Rakesh placed the weapon and magazines in a bag and threw it over a wall, where Umesh was waiting. Both fled the spot and boarded a train from Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station to Telangana. The brothers returned to their hometown, Elakapalli.
CCTV footage at multiple locations helped trace them. In a joint operation with local police, Mumbai CIU arrested Rakesh and Umesh, and shifted them to Mumbai. They were produced in court and will be taken into police custody for further investigation.
Police said Rakesh, who completed his Class 12 and was familiar with naval security systems, planned the theft with his brother, a school dropout. Rakesh had served in Mumbai until February this year, after which he was transferred to Ernakulam, Kerala. The cops also recovered an INSAS rifle, three magazines and 40 bullets from their possession.
Kagaznagar Rural Circle Inspector Kumaraswamy told TNIE that the accused gave conflicting statements during the preliminary investigation. At first, they claimed the weapon was stolen to dominate the village, saying that if the rifle was kept at home, it would instill fear among the villagers. Later, they alleged that while Rakesh was earning and sending money to the family, his father and brother were spending it on liquor and neglecting their mother, he said.
SP Kantilal Patil congratulated CI Kumaraswamy, Penchikalpet SI Anil Kumar and other officers for assisting the Mumbai police in the operation. “Incidents like theft of weapons related to national security are very serious crimes. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved,” SP Patil said, urging citizens to immediately report suspicious activity and remain vigilant.