Over 1,200 tonnes of garbage left to rot daily as trash crisis mounts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana is unable to scientifically process all the waste it generates daily, leaving over 1,200 tonnes untreated, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The figures, shared in reply to an RTI query filed by TNIE, highlight systemic gaps in waste management despite high collection levels.

According to Telangana Pollution Control Board's (TGPCB) 2022–23 report, accessed by TNIE, the state generates 11,394 tonnes of solid waste a day. Of this, 11,297 tonnes were collected, but only 8,941 tonnes were scientifically processed. While 1,211 tonnes went to landfills, 1,242 tonnes remained untreated or unaccounted for. “Collection is happening, but processing is not keeping pace. Untreated waste is either dumped in open areas or enters drains and lakes, creating health and pollution risks,” said environmental activist Suresh.

Experts stressed the need for long-term planning. “Cities like Hyderabad cannot depend on landfills alone. Decentralised composting and recycling centres in every ward should become the norm, otherwise the crisis will only grow,” said environmentalist B Srinivasan.

Poor segregation at source is another concern. “Rules mandate separation of wet and dry waste, but compliance is weak. Without this first step, processing plants cannot function efficiently,” Suresh added.

Activists also underlined citizen participation. Waste management, they said, cannot be seen as the sole responsibility of municipalities. “If bulk generators like apartments, hotels and markets handle their own waste responsibly, it will significantly reduce pressure on civic systems,” Srinivasan noted.