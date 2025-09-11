Pakistan national involved in four criminal cases deported

HYDERABAD: Police on Wednesday announced that a 48-year-old Pakistani national, who had illegally entered India in 2011 and involved in four criminal cases in the city, has been deported.

According to officials, Hyderabad city police, in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs, deported Muhammad Usman alias Md Abbas Ikram, through the Attari Border in Punjab, on Tuesday.

He had illegally entered India via Nepal in 2011. He was involved in four criminal cases registered in Hyderabad and sentenced to imprisonment ranging from one month to five years.

After completion of legal proceedings, he was lodged in the Detention Centre, Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad, on Sunday. After following the due process, he was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday, they said.

Established on August 29, 2018, the Detention Centre at CCS, Hyderabad, has housed 158 detainees from 19 countries, out of which 150 have been deported.

On August 12, a total of 20 Bangladeshi nationals involved in illegal stay and human trafficking were deported through the Indo-Bangladesh border, they added.