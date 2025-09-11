Rajiv Gandhi International Airport customs foil marijuana, exotic reptile smuggling

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) thwarted two major smuggling attempts on Monday, seizing narcotics and protected wildlife species arriving from Bangkok.

In the first case, officials recovered 13.9 kg of suspected hydroponic marijuana valued at Rs 13.9 crore, concealed in a passenger’s trolley bag, resulting in the arrest of an individual.

In a separate operation, two more passengers arriving from Bangkok were found carrying exotic reptiles, including four green keeled lizards, ten girdled lizards, and two monitor lizards species protected under wildlife laws. The reptiles were seized and later sent back to Bangkok, and the passengers were taken into custody.