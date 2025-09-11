Reconsider medical college's appeal for renewal of permission to operate: Telangana HC to NMC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reconsider the appeal of Warangal’s Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences for renewal of permission to operate in 2025-26.

The NMC had earlier denied a Letter of Permission citing staff shortages, poor OP admissions, and a CBI case alleging bribery of inspection officials. A division bench of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy asked the college to file its appeal within three days, and told the NMC to issue orders within ten days of receiving the appeal.

The court referred to the Supreme Court’s Madhuri Sewa Nyas ruling and noted that two other Telangana colleges received conditional approvals despite similar lapses. It directed the NMC to decide the case without being influenced by past observations.

Senior advocate Prakash Reddy argued that an FIR alone cannot justify rejection and alleged selective treatment, while NMC counsel Poojitha Reddy countered that deficiencies were serious and bribery allegations grave. The bench disposed of the plea, instructing the NMC to act under the 2023 Medical Education Regulations.