Roach infestation to rat faeces, Absolute Barbecues under scanner

HYDERABAD: Following a complaint to the Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS), officials inspected 10 outlets of the city’s popular restaurant chain Absolute Barbecues on Tuesday and uncovered a series of violations including expired food, cockroach and housefly infestations, rotten fruits, and unhygienic kitchens.
The Food Safety Task Force and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) carried out inspections at branches in AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram, and other places.
According to details posted on the official X handle of the CFS, violations included dirty utensils, flooring and wash areas, fridges not cleaned or defrosted, and worn-out chopping boards. Cockroach and housefly infestations were found at the Banjara Hills and Gachibowli outlets, expired food at Medipally, and rotten fruits with fungal infestation at the Inorbit outlet.
Storage lapses were also noted, such as food stored on the floor along with rat pads, beetle-infested flour at AS Rao Nagar, rat faeces on racks, rusty and unhygienic storage areas, and labelling and display violations under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations 2020.
Following the inspections, items were seized, notices were issued, samples were collected, and action has been initiated.
NMC IMPOSES Rs 10,000 fine on KFC outlet
Nizamabad: The Food Safety Officer, along with their team and staff from the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC), inspected the KFC outlet at the mall on Hyderabad road, Nizamabad, on Wednesday.
The action followed a viral video showing rotten chicken being served to a customer, which led to an argument with the outlet staff, including the manager. During the inspection, officials collected samples and recorded staff statements. Further action will depend on lab reports. Meanwhile, the NMC imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the outlet.