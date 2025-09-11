Roach infestation to rat faeces, Absolute Barbecues under scanner

HYDERABAD: Following a complaint to the Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS), officials inspected 10 outlets of the city’s popular restaurant chain Absolute Barbecues on Tuesday and uncovered a series of violations including expired food, cockroach and housefly infestations, rotten fruits, and unhygienic kitchens.

The Food Safety Task Force and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) carried out inspections at branches in AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram, and other places.

According to details posted on the official X handle of the CFS, violations included dirty utensils, flooring and wash areas, fridges not cleaned or defrosted, and worn-out chopping boards. Cockroach and housefly infestations were found at the Banjara Hills and Gachibowli outlets, expired food at Medipally, and rotten fruits with fungal infestation at the Inorbit outlet.