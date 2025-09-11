Suravaram fought for workers, ryots, says Minister Komatireddy

NALGONDA: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy hailed Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, the CPI leader who passed away recently, as a great communist intellectual who championed the cause of labourers and farmers in Parliament.

Speaking at a memorial meeting for Sudhakar Reddy held here on Wednesday, the minister said that the late Communist leader was an ‘ajatha shatruvu’ (one who has no enemies). “Suravaram had remained a staunch communist till the end, committed to his principles,” he added.

He noted that as an MP from Nalgonda, ‘the land of struggles’, Sudhakar Reddy worked tirelessly to ensure that numerous public issues were resolved.

Describing Sudhakar Reddy’s death as an irreparable loss to the Communists, he said that the current ‘people’s government’ of the Congress is striving to fulfil his aspirations. The minister also announced that he would do his bit in honouring Sudhakar Reddy by way of installing a statue and naming a suitable programme after him.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy described Sudhakar Reddy as a good friend with whom he worked for a long time and said that he had even campaigned for him during the elections.