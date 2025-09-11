Telangana CM requests Rajnath Singh defence land for Gandhi Sarovar project

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to transfer 98.2 acres of defence land for the Gandhi Sarovar project, which the Telangana government is set to take up.

The chief minister met Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Wednesday and briefed him about the project coming up at the confluence of the Musi and Esa rivers in Hyderabad. He explained that the government has proposed to build a Gandhi Circle of Unity at the junction of the two rivers and needs the defence land to complete the project.

Revanth said Gandhi Sarovar will stand as a symbol of national unity and propagate Gandhian ideals. It will feature a knowledge hub, meditation village, handloom promotion centre, entertainment hub, landscaped ghats and a peace statue museum.

Congress MPs Porika Balaram Nayak, Kadiyam Kavya and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, along with MRDCL MD EV Narasimha Reddy and Central Projects and Schemes Coordinator Gaurav Uppal, also attended the meeting.