Adavi Srirampur becomes Telangana’s first ‘AI village’

HYDERABAD: Adavi Srirampur in Peddapalli district has become Telangana’s first rural “AI village” with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence lab at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS). IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu formally opened the facility on Thursday.

Set up under T-Fiber’s CSR initiative, the lab will provide rural students with advanced digital learning opportunities. AI kits featuring 100 tools were distributed to teachers and students, sponsored by Super Teacher Edu Reforms Pvt Ltd, a Telangana-based startup with operations in India, Singapore and the UAE.

So far, `1.28 crore has been invested to connect nearly 1,000 households in Adavi Srirampur with high-speed internet. Once without connectivity, the village now consumes 10–14 terabytes of data daily.

The minister also launched an AI-enabled CCTV surveillance system to enhance safety and digital monitoring. With these initiatives, Adavi Srirampur is being rebranded as ‘AI Srirampur’, a model for AI-driven rural education, community safety and digital empowerment.