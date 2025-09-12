Ballari Medical College upgraded with NMDC CSR funds boosting critical care and super-speciality services

HYDERABAD: Ballari, long plagued by inadequate healthcare, is witnessing a transformation thanks to NMDC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The once-overburdened Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), now Ballari Medical College and Research Centre, has evolved into a super-speciality government hospital serving Ballari, neighbouring districts, and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

For years, patients faced overcrowded wards and limited facilities, often travelling far for critical care. This year, NMDC—India’s largest iron ore producer—contributed Rs 8.33 crore, enabling a significant upgrade in equipment and infrastructure.

The funds provided life-saving additions such as ICU ventilators, neonatal circuits, Bubble CPAP and paediatric BiPAP devices, and High Flow Nasal Cannula machines for oxygen therapy. Surgical services received a boost with HD laparoscopes, ERCP scopes, laser systems, advanced LED lights, and new operating tables—technologies previously available only in private hospitals.

Doctors say the improvements are already saving lives. “With more medical equipment, we can care for more patients, bringing the hospital closer to fulfilling its mission,” said Dr T Gangadhara Gouda, Director of VIMS. Biomedical Engineer Shanthamurthy added, “We are better prepared for critical surgeries and deeply appreciate NMDC’s support.”

For families, the change is deeply personal. Sunitha (name changed), a young mother from a nearby village, recalled rushing her premature baby to the hospital with little hope.

“We thought we might lose our child,” she says quietly.

“But here, the doctors had the machines, the care. Today, my baby is alive.”

NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee said the initiative reflects the company’s belief that “nation-building begins with healthy communities.” Over two decades, NMDC has invested Rs 2,600 crore in health, education, and infrastructure in Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.