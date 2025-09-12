Call centre set up for benefit of Housing scheme beneficiaries

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday launched a toll-free call centre set up at the Housing Board Corporation in Hyderabad to receive complaints and concerns of the beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme and redress the grievances. The toll-free number is 1800 5995991. The centre will operate daily from 7 am to 9 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the officials will resolve issues based on the beneficiaries’ phone number and Aadhaar number. “Complaints like delays in bill payments and in uploading photographs, technical issues and corruption allegations will be received directly from the public and forwarded to the authorities concerned for action and the status of these issues will also be communicated to the beneficiaries,” he added.

The minister emphasised that transparency is being given high importance in the Indiramma Housing Scheme and advanced technology is also being utilised. He added that the Indiramma Housing app has already shown positive results and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used extensively as well. He noted that steps are being initiated to ensure there is no scope for corruption.

After inaugurating the call centre, the minister personally attended a phone call made by a beneficiary from Wanaparthy district.