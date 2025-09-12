Class 10 student dies of suspected heart attack during PE class in Telangana; family alleges school negligence

HANAMKONDA : A Class 10 student, P Jayanth Vardhan, collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack on the school premises in Naim Nagar of Hanamkonda district on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occured when the 15-year-old, a resident of Hanamkonda was playing with his friends during the PE class. Police said that Jayanth, along with other students, was standing in a queue when he suddenly collapsed. The teacher and students immediately alerted the school management, who rushed him to a private hospital.

Later, he was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where doctors declared him dead. His father, Ravi, alleged negligence by the PE trainer and the school management, claiming that timely CPR was not administered and that his son was unnecessarily moved from one hospital to another.

“The school management is responsible for my son’s death. The reputed school does not even have a medical practitioner on campus. CPR on time could have saved my son,” Ravi said. Inspector M Shiva Kumar said a case has been registered, and the body was shifted to MGM Hospital for postmortem examination.