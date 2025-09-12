Hyderabad Ramakrishna Math pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on 132nd anniversary of Chicago speech

HYDERABAD: On the 132nd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, the Ramakrishna Math on Thursday paid floral tributes to the spiritual leader and observed Sampriti Divas.

The event recalled how, on September 11, 1893, Vivekananda delivered a brief yet powerful speech that carried India’s message of spirituality, tolerance, and universal brotherhood to the world. Representatives of the Math noted that his words broke barriers of fanaticism and offered a path of peace and harmony for humanity.

Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, emphasised that true progress comes not only through knowledge and power but also through compassion, respect, and unity among communities. He also highlighted a lesser-known fact that Vivekananda delivered his first speech in Hyderabad before addressing Chicago.

The enduring power of his message, he added, lay in his ability to guard his mind against negativity, making his words timeless and transformative.