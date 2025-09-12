Nalgonda on alert after 1,557 dog bites in August; district launches adoption, vaccination, sterilisation drive

NALGONDA: The Nalgonda district administration is on high alert following a sharp rise in dog bite incidents, with over 1,557 cases reported in August alone. A recent survey estimates that Nalgonda is home to around 40,000 stray dogs, prompting authorities to take necessary action.

A large-scale dog adoption and vaccination drive is scheduled on Saturday at Ramnagar Municipal Park, Nalgonda, with Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, serving as the chief guest.

District Collector Ila Tripathi told TNIE that the focus is on dog adoption, vaccination, and sterilisation programmes. Following the success of a similar initiative in Devarakonda municipality, Nalgonda is planning a major event, with 30 animal lovers already registered to adopt dogs.

The initiative aims to educate the public on preventing dog bites and the significance of rabies prevention. To control the stray population, sterilisation is being expanded through the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. In addition, a new ABC centre will be established in Miryalaguda at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Further, awareness campaigns are being conducted in both municipal and rural areas.