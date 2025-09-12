Revanth govt in state of paralysis: BJP

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government has failed on all fronts. “It is suffering from paralysis,” he remarked.
Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Telangana Journalists Union in Hyderabad, he said that the chief minister had promised a job calendar and employment notifications but did not deliver. “The government has not conducted even a single exam properly. This is a sign of incomparable incompetence,” he said.
The BJP leader also faulted the state government for its arguments in court over the delay in clearance of bills sent to the Governor. He countered the Congress by asking why the Speaker has kept pending the disqualification petitions of defected MLAs. “The government must first ask the Speaker to act on these notices,” he said.
He hit out at the Telangana Public Service Commission over the mishandling of Group-I Mains exam. He said the high court had already flagged irregularities and mismanagement, exposing the flaws in the Commission’s system. He accused both the BRS and Congress of playing with students’ futures. “BRS was known for paper leaks. The Congress is now breaking promises,” he said.
He recalled the chief minister promising Rs 1,000 crore during his visit to OU last month. “But he ignored the students’ problems. Vacant professor posts remain unfilled. Research is stalled. Labs lack infrastructure. Education is suffering,” he alleged.
He also questioned the chief minister’s foreign trips. “Where are the investments? He announced commitments worth crores of rupees. But Telangana got zero benefit. These trips were a waste of public money,” he said. On Kaleshwaram, Rao demanded a full-fledged CBI inquiry. “It should cover the entire project, not just a few barrages. Corruption, poor quality and irregularities must all be exposed,” he said.
Meanwhile, the state BJP chief congratulated NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan on his victory in the vice-presidential poll. He claimed cross-voting in Radhakrishnan’s favour had come from INDIA bloc members. “Unity is lacking in the alliance. Congress often takes a different line from that of alliance partners,” he said.