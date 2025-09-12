Revanth govt in state of paralysis: BJP

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government has failed on all fronts. “It is suffering from paralysis,” he remarked.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Telangana Journalists Union in Hyderabad, he said that the chief minister had promised a job calendar and employment notifications but did not deliver. “The government has not conducted even a single exam properly. This is a sign of incomparable incompetence,” he said.

The BJP leader also faulted the state government for its arguments in court over the delay in clearance of bills sent to the Governor. He countered the Congress by asking why the Speaker has kept pending the disqualification petitions of defected MLAs. “The government must first ask the Speaker to act on these notices,” he said.