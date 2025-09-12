Telangana HC grants anticipatory bail to man accused of sexual assault after job offer in Moinabad

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to an accused in a rape case registered at Moinabad police station, Cyberabad.

The accused had approached the court seeking protection from arrest in connection with Crime No. 379 of 2025 registered under Section 64(1) of the BNS 2023, on charges of sexually assaulting a woman after luring her with a job offer.

According to the complainant, the accused befriended her through a consultancy, allegedly drugged her water during a meeting at Cable Bridge on June 11, 2025, and sexually assaulted her at an isolated place in Moinabad. The complainant alleged that the accused blackmailed her for money and had similarly exploited other women.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the complainant was a “habitual complainant” with a history of filing false cases, including criminal cases against her in Haryana for extortion. It was also submitted that she had implicated several others on similar charges and that the present allegations were baseless.

The prosecution, however, opposed the plea, stressing that the charges were grave and that the petitioner did not deserve anticipatory bail.

After hearing both sides, Justice Sujana observed that while the allegations under Section 64(1) of BNS were serious, the petitioner had placed on record past complaints filed by the woman and documents relating to her marital status and family disputes.

Considering these factors, the Court deemed it fit to grant bail, on the condition that the accused must surrender before the special sessions judge for women atrocities cases within two weeks. Following the surrender, the accused shall be released on executing a personal bond of `25,000 with two sureties.