Telangana launches drive to transform neglected garbage dumps

HYDERABAD: The state government has launched a drive to clean up neglected garbage dumps in cities, directing urban local bodies (ULBs) to identify and transform these “Cleanliness Target Units” (CTUs) into beautified public spaces.

The initiative, part of the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), aims to turn eyesores into areas of pride and improve the quality of life in urban areas.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently announced the plan in a virtual meeting with state ministers and senior officials, stressing that CTUs are visible garbage points where routine cleaning has failed and need a structured approach.

Following this, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) instructed all municipal commissioners to ensure proactive implementation.

Urban local bodies (ULBs) have been directed to identify CTU sites, map them on the Swabhav Swachhata Portal or Swachhata App with citizen inputs, facilitate adoption by NGOs, CSOs, PSUs and other stakeholders, ensure time-bound clearance, transform reclaimed areas and manage them routinely.