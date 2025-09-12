Telangana reels under heavy rains; IMD issues yellow alert as floods, traffic disruptions hit multiple districts

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD/MEDAK/KAMAREDDY : After a gap of nearly two weeks, heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana on Thursday evening, with showers continuing through the night and leaving several areas waterlogged. The downpour turned moderate as the night progressed, but caused crop damage, structural collapses, and traffic disruption in multiple regions.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Mallampally in Mulugu recorded the highest rainfall at 21.7 cm, followed by Chigurumamidi in

Karimnagar at 21.13 cm. In Hyderabad, Hayathnagar received 11.4 cm of rainfall, while Defence Colony in Hayathnagar reported 10.3 cm. Within GHMC limits, the average rainfall stood at 3.8 mm against the normal of 5.4 mm.

IMD issues yellow alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in several districts, including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 40 kmph are also likely in all districts.

In erstwhile Adilabad district, relentless rainfall has led to heavy inflows into local water projects and disruptions across the region. The Kadam project alone received an inflow of 11,649 cusecs, prompting the release of 12,385 cusecs through two gates. Rising river levels forced a halt to transportation on the low-level bridge near Tharnam village in Bhoraj mandal, as water overflowed the structure.

The downpour also took a toll on infrastructure, with the back wall of the district collectorate office collapsing under pressure. Luckily, the section was unoccupied at the time, and no casualties were reported.