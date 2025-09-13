40-year-old realtor murdered in broad daylight

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old real estate businessman was brutally murdered in broad daylight by two persons near his house at HB Colony under Kushaiguda police station limits on Friday. The deceased was identified as Srikanth Reddy.

The two accused stabbed Srikanth Reddy while passersby watched in horror. One of the murderers was identified as Dhanraj, who reportedly worked with the victim.

The police suspect financial issues as the reason for the murder. According to sources, one of the accused was detained by the police while the other is absconding.

The video of one of the killers continuing to stab the businessman while his accomplice ran away went viral on social media. In a gory scene, the murderer, who appeared to be drunk, straightened the bent knife with his blood-stained hand and again stabbed the lifeless victim.

Though people screamed and threw stones at him, he coolly walked away. An ambulance arrived soon and the paramedical staff tried in vain to resuscitate Srikanth.

Kushaiguda police registered a case and the body was sent for a postmortem examination.