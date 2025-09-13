Adilabad collectorate offices partly shut after roof collapse

ADILABAD: The roof of the A-section of the district collector’s office collapsed late on Thursday night, prompting officials to close the second floor and declare a holiday for the affected wings on Friday.

District Collector Rajarshi Shah said an expert committee comprising engineers from the R&B, a retired professor from JNTU-Hyderabad, and a consultation team inspected the site to assess whether the building was safe for use.

The committee’s preliminary report suggested the structure could continue to be used. “If the building is found unsafe, we will shift operations under Plan B. The Zilla Parishad office and old municipal office buildings are available for use, as the municipal office has already shifted to a new premises,” Shah said.

Heritage structure

The collector’s office building was originally constructed in 1941 during the Nizam’s rule, when the district headquarters was shifted from Asifabad to Adilabad. The rectangular building made of brick lime and mortar was designed to function as an integrated office complex. The office has been functioning from this building since 1951–52.