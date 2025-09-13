Bhoodan land: Telangana HC asks tahsildar to furnish denotification papers

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Revenue department and the tahsildar of Maheshwaram mandal, Rangareddy district, to provide certified copies of denotification proceedings related to Survey Nos 181/1, 181/2, and 181/3 of Nagaram village.

The lands, measuring about 51 acres, were originally classified as Bhoodan lands but were allegedly de-notified and later transferred to private individuals. Justice Lakshman was hearing a petition filed by Birla Mahesh, a resident of Ameerpet, challenging the alienation of these lands. The court directed that the certified copies must be furnished within 30 days. “If the authorities fail to do so, they must cite valid legal reasons,” the judge said, while disposing of the case.

The petitioner informed the court that he had submitted a representation on August 11, 2025, seeking certified copies of the de-notification proceedings and related mutation records under the provisions of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (now replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023). However, despite the lapse of a month, the Revenue authorities did not respond, prompting him to move the high court.