GST reforms: Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti seeks report on loss of revenue

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that the entire commercial taxes machinery should strive to achieve the prescribed revenue targets.

During a review meeting with the Commercial Taxes officials, the deputy chief minister said that areas where revenue is being lost should be identified, and that staff performance and business transactions at the field level should be continuously monitored from the central office.

Vikramarka announced that from now on, he would conduct a review of the Commercial Taxes department’s progress once every 15 days. He also directed officials to study in detail the revenue losses being incurred by the state due to GST rate rationalisation and submit a report.

He ordered strict action against GST evaders and asked officials to make arrangements to ensure a continuous surveillance system, noting that negligence could jeopardise the state’s revenues. Senior officials were instructed to use AI technology on a regular basis to strengthen monitoring.

Vikramarka suggested that the officials formulate an action plan to overcome the challenges faced in tax collection arising from transactions happening across the state. He reviewed the progress achieved this year compared to last year in enforcement, audit and other divisions of the Commercial Taxes department. He suggested forming internal committees within the department to study ways of increasing revenue and to submit reports.

Principal Secretary of Finance department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary of Commercial Taxes SA Rizvi, Commissioner Haritha, Deputy CM’s Special Secretary Krishna Bhaskar, Excise Commissioner Hari Kiran, Deputy Commissioners Soujanya, Vasavi, Samyukta Rani, Sunitha, Geetha, and others were present on the occasion.

