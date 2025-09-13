No shame when you lured legislators?: Telangana Excise Minister Jupally

HYDERABAD: Responding to comments made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao on defections, stating that the legislators should be ashamed to shift their loyalties, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday said that the matter was before the courts and that the Speaker would take a decision in accordance with the law.

He, however, sought to know from the BRS leader if he learnt the meaning of the word “shame” now and not when the pink party was in power.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said: “Was it not the BRS that engineered defections by luring MLAs from other parties? Was there no shame then?” he asked.

“It’s ironic that the BRS leaders, who presided over large-scale corruption, are now speaking about morals and ethics in politics,” he added.

The minister accused the BRS leadership of avoiding direct answers on allegations of corruption. “Why has KTR remained silent on his sister Kavitha’s remarks about massive irregularities during the BRS regime? Instead of presenting facts, he is resorting to accusations of indecency,” he added.