Overnight downpour disrupts normal life in Telangana

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI/WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: Heavy rains lashed several districts across the state on Thursday night, causing widespread disruption.

A sudden rise in the Maneru stream left seven people stranded near Garmilapally village in Tekumatla mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. They were rescued on Friday afternoon by Tekumatla SI D Sudhakar and his team.

Nine tractors had entered the stream for sand collection when the water level suddenly rose, sweeping away one of the vehicles.

In Warangal district, the Katakshapur lake in Atmakur mandal overflowed onto NH 163, disrupting vehicular traffic. Similarly, the Bikkere stream near Atmakur mandal and Moripirala villages in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district flowed over the causeway, hampering movement.

Low-lying areas in Kolanupaka were inundated, with several homes flooded. Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah, along with district officials, supervised relief measures.

A flash flood on the Bhuvanagiri–Nalgonda highway caused severe traffic disruption at Nagireddypally, where a low-level bridge was submerged under nearly five feet of floodwater. Authorities diverted vehicles to alternative routes.

In Alair town, residents of Wards 11 and 12 were left homeless on Thursday after Bairam Kunta breached, flooding their houses.