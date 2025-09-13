Overnight downpour disrupts normal life in Telangana

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI/WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: Heavy rains lashed several districts across the state on Thursday night, causing widespread disruption.
A sudden rise in the Maneru stream left seven people stranded near Garmilapally village in Tekumatla mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. They were rescued on Friday afternoon by Tekumatla SI D Sudhakar and his team.
Nine tractors had entered the stream for sand collection when the water level suddenly rose, sweeping away one of the vehicles.
In Warangal district, the Katakshapur lake in Atmakur mandal overflowed onto NH 163, disrupting vehicular traffic. Similarly, the Bikkere stream near Atmakur mandal and Moripirala villages in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district flowed over the causeway, hampering movement.
Low-lying areas in Kolanupaka were inundated, with several homes flooded. Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah, along with district officials, supervised relief measures.
A flash flood on the Bhuvanagiri–Nalgonda highway caused severe traffic disruption at Nagireddypally, where a low-level bridge was submerged under nearly five feet of floodwater. Authorities diverted vehicles to alternative routes.
In Alair town, residents of Wards 11 and 12 were left homeless on Thursday after Bairam Kunta breached, flooding their houses.
Karimnagar district reported heavy downpours, with Chigurumamidi mandal recording 21 cm and Huzurabad 19 cm of rainfall on Thursday night. Local streams overflowed, and floodwaters entered houses and commercial establishments in Huzurabad. At Somaram Government Model School in Saidapur mandal, floodwaters surrounded the premises, forcing the management to declare a holiday on Friday.
With heavy inflows from upstream catchment areas and the Mid Manair Dam, irrigation authorities lifted eight gates of the Lower Manair Dam (LMD), releasing 18,805 cusecs downstream. Meanwhile, the Mid Manair Dam in Rajanna-Sircilla district received 14,230 cusecs of inflows from the Sriramsagar Project and the flood flow canal. Four spillway gates were lifted to discharge 13,630 cusecs.
In Hyderabad, two days of intense rainfall caused the Musi river to overflow. Water gushed over low-level bridges and causeways, forcing the complete closure of the Sangyam–Choutuppal road. Officials urged commuters to follow diversions and avoid risky routes until floodwaters recede.
Heavy rain likely in five districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued new orange and yellow alerts for Saturday, cautioning heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in districts such as Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.
Heavy rainfall is also predicted at isolated spots in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and many more.
Additionally, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) are expected across all districts. The day’s highest average rainfall was recorded in Chigurumamidi of Karimnagar district at 21.74 cm, followed by Mulugu at 21.7 cm, Huzurabad in Karimnagar at 19.78 cm, Medak at 19.88 cm and Yacharam in Rangareddy at 18.03 cm