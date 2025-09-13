Reflective tapes on all vehicles must in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a major move to curb road accidents during night-time, the state government has issued strict guidelines mandating the use of reflective tapes and rear marking plates on all categories of vehicles.
The order, issued through GO Ms No 60 by the Transport, Roads & Buildings department on Friday, is aimed at improving vehicle visibility in poor lighting conditions and eliminating the use of fake or substandard safety products.
According to the government, a significant number of road accidents occur at night due to parking of heavy vehicles on roads or slow movement in poor visibility conditions.
To address this, the state has directed that all vehicles, ranging from two-wheelers to trucks, must install reflective tapes and rear marking plates that comply with Automotive Industry Standards (AIS 057, AIS 089, AIS 090).
Asked by TNIE about the rollout date for the new guidelines, transport department officials said they were awaiting instructions from higher-ups.
QR code linked to MIS to ensure quality
To ensure quality and prevent the circulation of duplicate products, the government has made it mandatory that all reflective tapes and plates carry a QR code linked to a Management Information System (MIS). Vehicle inspectors will scan these QR codes at the time of registration, renewal, or fitness certification to verify authenticity.
The transport commissioner has been tasked with empanelling only those Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that have obtained approvals from designated testing agencies under Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. Manufacturers must also hold valid test certificates along with four consecutive Conformity of Production (COP) certificates to ensure consistent quality.
The order makes it clear that manufacturers or dealers supplying duplicate or substandard reflective materials will face stringent action. Bank guarantees deposited by such firms will be forfeited, and legal or penal proceedings will follow. In addition, manufacturers are required to file police cases against distributors or dealers found issuing false installation certificates.
Vehicles fitted with reflective materials from unauthorised manufacturers will not be accepted for registration or renewal under any circumstances.
New vehicles exempted
The government clarified that fully built new vehicles, which already come equipped with reflective tapes installed by manufacturers, will not require separate QR code verification. However, for all other vehicles, compliance is mandatory, and no fitness or registration certificate will be issued without it.
Special Chief Secretary (Transport) Vikas Raj, in the order stated that the move is in line with the Supreme Court directions on road safety and is aimed at protecting public lives. The transport commissioner has been directed to ensure strict implementation and report compliance to the government.
With this step, Telangana joins the growing list of states pushing for advanced road safety measures, combining technology with enforcement to reduce fatalities. By mandating QR-based verification, the state hopes not only to prevent night-time collisions but also to build a transparent system that holds manufacturers accountable for quality.
A senior official from the transport department said that the Central Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules of 1989 and the associated Rules 104-104D mandate the fitment of reflectors and retro-reflective tapes on commercial vehicles for increased visibility and safety.
Speaking on the need for QR-based reflectors, he said that duplicate tapes look similar but lack in durability and strength in longer run to reflect, due to its make. “This makes them highly vulnerable and completely defeats the purpose of the reflective tapes,” he added.