Reflective tapes on all vehicles must in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a major move to curb road accidents during night-time, the state government has issued strict guidelines mandating the use of reflective tapes and rear marking plates on all categories of vehicles.

The order, issued through GO Ms No 60 by the Transport, Roads & Buildings department on Friday, is aimed at improving vehicle visibility in poor lighting conditions and eliminating the use of fake or substandard safety products.

According to the government, a significant number of road accidents occur at night due to parking of heavy vehicles on roads or slow movement in poor visibility conditions.

To address this, the state has directed that all vehicles, ranging from two-wheelers to trucks, must install reflective tapes and rear marking plates that comply with Automotive Industry Standards (AIS 057, AIS 089, AIS 090).

Asked by TNIE about the rollout date for the new guidelines, transport department officials said they were awaiting instructions from higher-ups.