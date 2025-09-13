Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for permanent ghats at temples on banks of Godavari

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to start making necessary preparations for the smooth conduct of the Godavari Pushkaralu, scheduled to start on July 23, 2027.

During a review meeting held here, the chief minister instructed the officials to chalk out special plans well in advance to provide all the required facilities to lakhs of devotees who are expected to visit various temples after taking a holy dip in Godavari.

Stating that temple-centric ghats should be constructed at all famous shrines located on the banks of Godavari, he asked the officials to visit all the popular temples, from Basara to Bhadrachalam, along the banks of the river and finalise the list of temples where permanent ghats could be constructed.

“A list of famous temples, including Basara, Kaleshwaram, Dharmapuri and Bhadrachalam, should be prepared and individual project reports should also be readied before starting the works,” he said.

“Each ghat should be developed in such a way that at least two lakh devotees should be able to take a holy dip on any given day,” he added.

The chief minister suggested that temples located near National Highways and state highways should be given priority in developing infrastructure during the Pushkaralu. “Apart from ghats, roads and other infrastructure facilities too should be developed on a permanent basis,” he said.

The officials informed the chief minister that pushkar ghats would be developed at 74 places along the banks of Godavari on a 560-km stretch from the entry point on the Telangana-Maharashtra border.