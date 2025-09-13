Telangana Council of Higher Education plans facial recognition system for university students

HYDERABAD: To improve academic performance and reduce student dropouts in government universities, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has planned to implement a facial recognition system for marking attendance of staff and students. The council has also prioritised curriculum revision, particularly the English language syllabus for all undergraduate courses in the current academic year.

These decisions were taken on Friday during a meeting chaired by Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman, TGCHE, with Vice-Chancellors of 13 universities, during which best practices and database integration were also discussed.

A key takeaway was the English curriculum revision. The council has prepared a standardised digital resource comprising a 200-page PDF reading material, audio recordings of lessons and language elements, and a model question paper. The focus is on practical skills in listening, speaking, reading, writing, grammar, and vocabulary, with less content but strong clarity and application. Inputs were taken from English department experts across universities to ensure a comprehensive upgrade.

Prof Balakista Reddy stated that nearly 80 per cent of universities have already adopted facial recognition initiatives. “Our focus was on strengthening attendance systems and revising the outdated undergraduate curriculum, untouched for the past decade. Special emphasis was placed on English, and the prepared reading material and handbook will soon be uploaded in the public domain. This initiative is expected to benefit nearly two lakh students,” he said.