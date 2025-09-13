Telangana government to acquire new coal blocks to keep SCCL afloat: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Cautioning that the very existence of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will be at stake if no new coal blocks are acquired, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the state government will participate in all auctions conducted by the Centre in the future.

He pointed out that abstaining from auctions in the past has already caused a staggering loss of Rs 60,000 crore.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Friday, alongside SCCL Chairman and Managing Director Balaram Naik, the deputy CM said the government is determined to acquire coal blocks, even at higher bidding prices. Operations in 10 out of 38 existing coal blocks, he noted, will come to an end within the next 10 years.

He revealed that a new entity, Singareni Global, will be set up to pursue mineral exploration worldwide. A consultant has been appointed to conduct a global study. He recalled that SCCL has already secured an exploration licence for gold and copper blocks in the Devadurga region of Karnataka, thereby foraying into critical mineral exploration.

Singareni, he said, will secure a 37.7% royalty share throughout the mine’s lifespan, irrespective of who operates the mine in the future.

Keeping in view the interests of thousands of workers, Bhatti said the company has now been permitted to participate in coal block auctions conducted by the Union Coal Ministry. Securing new blocks, he stressed, is essential to the company’s survival.