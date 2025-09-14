49 dogs find homes in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: The town hosted Telangana’s second-ever dog adoption programme on Saturday, drawing hundreds of dog lovers to Ramnagar Park. The event, modelled on the GHMC’s first such drive in Hyderabad, featured a parade and show, along with free rabies vaccinations for pet dogs.

A total of 49 dogs were adopted on the spot, while several others registered with municipal officials to adopt in the future.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who inaugurated the programme, said the recent spurt in dog attacks underscored the need for awareness, vaccination and sterilisation.

Commending the district for hosting the second-largest drive after Hyderabad, he stressed: “No one should harm dogs, and under no circumstances should they be killed,” citing a recent Supreme Court observation.