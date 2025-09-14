49 dogs find homes in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: The town hosted Telangana’s second-ever dog adoption programme on Saturday, drawing hundreds of dog lovers to Ramnagar Park. The event, modelled on the GHMC’s first such drive in Hyderabad, featured a parade and show, along with free rabies vaccinations for pet dogs.
A total of 49 dogs were adopted on the spot, while several others registered with municipal officials to adopt in the future.
R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who inaugurated the programme, said the recent spurt in dog attacks underscored the need for awareness, vaccination and sterilisation.
Commending the district for hosting the second-largest drive after Hyderabad, he stressed: “No one should harm dogs, and under no circumstances should they be killed,” citing a recent Supreme Court observation.
He added that with 40,000 dogs in Nalgonda, sterilisation and care were key, pointing out how countries like the US treat dogs with value, even having five-star hotels for them.
District Collector Ila Tripathi noted that rising attacks by stray dogs, monkeys and cats had made adoption and sterilisation essential.
She urged the public not to dump food on streets, which attracts strays. “Killing dogs is a crime,” she said, urging vaccinations for both strays and pets.
With 92,000 households in Nalgonda, she added, if each adopted a dog, the stray issue could be addressed.