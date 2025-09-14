BRS leader Harish demands inquiry into Group 1 exams with sitting judge

SIDDIPET: Former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge into the allegations of improper conduct of Group 1 exams.

“It’s alleged that some ministers and officials had demanded lakhs from the aspirants for Group 1 posts. Instead of correcting mistakes, contemplating an appeal is not right. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cheated the unemployed with a promise of 2 lakh jobs,” Harish Rao stated, addressing the gathering at a job mela held in the district headquarters on Saturday.

Harish said that it was former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who got the notifications issued, conducted examinations and held interviews but the appointment letters were issued by Revanth Reddy’s government.

Accusing Revanth of shifting the veterinary college from Siddipet to Kodangal, the BRS leader said that even 10% of pending work in the Siddipet 1,000-bed hospital was not completed by the Congress regime.

Harish called upon the youth to explore the world and then only they will be able to understand real life. “With my 23 years of public life experience I am telling you — take the first step. The longer you wait, the lazier you will become. There is nothing wrong in aspiring for a government job but do not wait for it. Change your thinking and perspectives,” he said.