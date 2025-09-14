BRS moves to reclaim ground in 10 defected MLAs’ constituencies

HYDERABAD: Nearly a year and a half after 10 MLAs defected from BRS, the party is now focusing on these constituencies to build confidence among second-rung leaders and core activists who continue to support the party despite the shift in allegiance from the MLAs.

According to party sources, BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently instructed leaders, including party working president KT Rama Rao and senior MLA Harish Rao, to cover the 10 Assembly segments. Their task is to prepare the cadre and second-rung leaders for the upcoming local and urban body elections and boost morale among ground-level workers.

Sources said the party chief is likely to appoint new in-charges for these constituencies or assign former ministers to oversee them. Their role would include conducting regular meetings, attending party programmes, and identifying potential candidates for the next Assembly elections.