Consultancy owner booked for Rs 1 crore overseas education visa fraud

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) has registered a cheating case against the proprietor of Global Horizons Consultancy for allegedly duping several people to the tune of nearly Rs 1 crore under the guise of arranging overseas education and employment opportunities. According to a complaint filed by Mohammed Kabir, a businessman from Purani Haveli, the accused, Fahad Bin Salam, promised to secure overseas education visas for Kabir’s son and nephew at Budapest Metropolitan University, Hungary.

Believing the assurances, Kabir paid Rs 22.3 lakh in multiple instalments. Fahad issued fabricated invoices, forged offer letters, and fake Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) appointments before closing his office and absconding since early August.

The police said that Fahad Bin Salam similarly cheated multiple families by offering fraudulent job, study, and visit visas. In the complaint, Kabir said that other victims came forward stating that they were also cheated with the total amount estimated at Rs 1 crore.

Police said Salam’s residence in Tolichowki was found locked, and his brother filed a missing person report at Mehdipatnam police station soon after he absconded. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of CCS has now taken over the investigation under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 338, and 340(2) of the BNS .