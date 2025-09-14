Cyberabad police crack Rs 40 lakhs highway robbery; seven held

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested seven persons for robbing Rs 40 lakh from a businessman within 24 hours of the offence. In a pre-planned operation, a rented cab driver and his accomplices robbed the businessman’s manager while he was returning with cash collected from a customer.

The police arrested cab driver Madhu Kasula, Thelapuram Vijay Kumar, Mohd Azar, Salin Harshavardhan, Shameem Mulla, Bandra Anudeep, and Cherukula Deepak. Police said businessman Rakesh Agarwal had deputed his manager, Sai Baba, to collect money from a customer at Vikarabad. Sai Baba hired a private car owned and driven by Madhu, who had been transporting cash and materials for the company for some time. On Friday morning, after collecting Rs 40 lakh from Ansari, Sai Baba began his return journey to Hyderabad.

Near Hussainpur Gate, another car overtook and hit their vehicle. Three men alighted, assaulted Sai Baba and robbed the cash. While fleeing towards Kothapally village, their car went out of control and overturned. The accused abandoned the vehicle and escaped on foot.

Explaining the plan, police said Madhu had observed Sai Baba’s routine of carrying cash and anticipated a large amount on the day of the offence. He, along with others, hatched the plan.

Another car with Vijay and Azhar followed as backup. Madhu stayed in touch with Vijay, sharing location updates. Harsha’s car overtook and hit the vehicle before the robbery. After their car overturned, the accused fled in a backup vehicle driven by Vijay. Initially, car owner Anudeep was identified and arrested.