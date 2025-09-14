GHMC to construct flyover at Rasoolpura; aim to ease traffic towards Minister’s Road, Patigadda

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the process of constructing a fourlane unidirectional flyover at Rasoolpura Junction, aimed at easing traffic towards Minister’s Road and Patigadda. The project, part of the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme, is intended to reduce congestion along Sardar Patel Road, a key link between Secunderabad and Begumpet.

The flyover will begin behind the Metro Rail Bhavan at Rasoolpura and branch into two arms: one towards Minister’s Road and the other, a Y-arm, towards Patigadda.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 150 crore. GHMC has invited proposals from agencies to survey and submit a detailed design and construction proposal under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) system, with a two-year defect liability period.

According to GHMC officials, the structure will have a 15-metre- wide four-lane carriageway with viaduct spans, crash barriers, approach slabs and reinforced earth walls. The main viaduct will be 160 metres long with a ramp length of 59.21 metres.

From the arm separator to Minister’s Road, the stretch will include eight piers, a 90-metre viaduct and a 120.79-metre ramp. The Y-arm towards Patigadda will be a two-lane flyover, 8.5 metres wide with a 7.5-metre carriageway. It will have seven piers, a 208.5-metre viaduct and an 88.15-metre ramp. Steel and pre-stressed concrete spans will be used in both arms. The operating speed on the structure will be 40 kmph, while the design speed for structural components is fixed at 65 kmph.