HYDRAA reclaims prime land worth Rs 500 crores from encroachers

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYD RAA) reclaimed 12 acres of prime land worth nearly Rs 500 crore in Satamrai village, Shamshabad mandal of Rangareddy district on Saturday. HYDRAA, along with local revenue authorities, demolished illegal compound walls and temporary sheds erected on the encroached land. The reclaimed land has been fenced and signboards declaring it government property have been installed.

The 12-acre land parcel, located in Survey No. 17 of Satamrai village, was officially allotted to the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in 2011. However, a local political leader, along with a private firm, Aneesh Constructions, falsely claimed ownership and even attempted to commence construction by placing company signboards on the site.

The BIE and locals filed a complaint, following which HYDRAA investigated and confirmed the encroachment.

The agency also received complaints that Sripad Desh Pandey of Aneesh Constructions was involved in several land disputes. A field inspection, carried out in coordination with revenue authorities, confirmed the illegal claims. HYDRAA teams deployed JCBs to clear the encroachments and installed a signboard on the reclaimed area. While reclaiming the land, HYDRAA ensured protection of existing houses and religious places within one acre of the survey area, while freeing the remaining 12 acres from encroachment.